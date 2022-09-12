2Xideas AG Raises Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

2Xideas AG grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,628. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.42 and a 1-year high of $446.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.33.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

