324,600 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Purchased by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 324,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,848,000. Douglas Emmett accounts for approximately 2.7% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $244,608,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. 43,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

