42,826 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. Crown Castle comprises about 2.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,492. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day moving average of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.33.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

