600,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,920,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $868,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $985,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $426,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,713. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

