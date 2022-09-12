6,500,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,555,000. DraftKings accounts for 3.7% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21,316.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 318,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,629,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.