6,500,000 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,555,000. DraftKings accounts for 3.7% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21,316.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 318,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,629,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DraftKings

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.