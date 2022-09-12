888tron (888) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One 888tron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 888tron has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

888tron Profile

888tron uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 73,756,843 coins. 888tron’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 888tron is 888tron.com.

Buying and Selling 888tron

According to CryptoCompare, “OCTO is a Counterparty asset with focus on decentralized website payments for Counterparty assets and Token Control Access Marketing. OCTO will create and fairly distribute a total of 88.8 million coins to be used for early access and testing of the OCTO projects. Distribution includes an alt coin burn, merged mining with FoldingCoin and a future crowd sale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 888tron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 888tron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

