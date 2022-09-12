8PAY (8PAY) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $373,078.49 and $67,039.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY launched on April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

