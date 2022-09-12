Aavegotchi Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00005480 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 47,152,492 coins and its circulating supply is 45,388,328 coins. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is www.aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

