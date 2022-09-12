ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.94. 24,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $679,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.