abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading 1.5% Higher

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.19). 433,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 677,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.17).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 96 ($1.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £405.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.19. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

