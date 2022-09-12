Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,660,000 after acquiring an additional 132,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.