Accolade’s (ACCD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Trading Up 2.1 %

Accolade stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 171.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 17.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.