AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 767,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,639 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

