adidas (ADDYY) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare adidas to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

adidas pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. adidas pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of adidas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas 9.02% 16.49% 5.56% adidas Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares adidas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for adidas and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 3 9 7 0 2.21 adidas Competitors 51 409 895 12 2.63

adidas presently has a consensus target price of $229.13, suggesting a potential upside of 203.96%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 67.07%. Given adidas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe adidas is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

adidas has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, adidas’ rivals have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares adidas and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio adidas $25.12 billion $2.50 billion 13.02 adidas Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.12

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. adidas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

adidas beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

