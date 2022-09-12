Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.36. 45,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

