Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

AGRX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.