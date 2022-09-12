Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

AGRX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

