Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Price Performance

Agiliti stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,275.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,099. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.