Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.
Agree Realty Trading Up 0.5 %
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.68%.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.