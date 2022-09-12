Akita Inu Price Up 4.9% This Week (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Akita Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akita Inu has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Akita Inu has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $493,494.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akita Inu

Akita Inu launched on February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

