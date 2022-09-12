Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $371.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $371.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $300.37 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 135.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

