Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

ALKS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after acquiring an additional 827,759 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after buying an additional 827,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,092,000 after buying an additional 131,205 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,606,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after acquiring an additional 454,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

