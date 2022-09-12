All Sports Coin Price Down 4.5% This Week (SOC)

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. All Sports Coin has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports Coin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.”

