Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Down 3.8%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 63,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,795,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,906,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.