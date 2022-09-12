Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.96 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014310 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.