Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Amedisys stock opened at $122.83 on Monday. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.70. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

