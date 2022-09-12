AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0047 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official website is amepay.io. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

