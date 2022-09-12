Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading 11.1% Higher

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 332,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 248,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Americas Silver Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The company has a market cap of C$132.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

