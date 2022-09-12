Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $113,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,779,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO Daphne Quimi sold 4,396 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $113,682.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,619 shares of company stock worth $972,686 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

