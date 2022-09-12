Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of AMLX stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.
