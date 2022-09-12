Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Citigroup

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

