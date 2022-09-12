Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT Raised to $50.00 at SVB Leerink

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,360. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

