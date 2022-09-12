Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Airbus (AIR)

Airbus (EPA: AIR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/8/2022 – Airbus was given a new €145.00 ($147.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/7/2022 – Airbus was given a new €145.00 ($147.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/6/2022 – Airbus was given a new €175.00 ($178.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/31/2022 – Airbus was given a new €145.00 ($147.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/9/2022 – Airbus was given a new €182.00 ($185.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/9/2022 – Airbus was given a new €145.00 ($147.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €145.00 ($147.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/28/2022 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($141.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Airbus was given a new €182.00 ($185.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Airbus Price Performance

AIR traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €96.00 ($97.96). 1,386,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.53. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

