Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) PT at $162.14

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $124.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

