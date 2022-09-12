Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Target Price at $162.14

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.14.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $124.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

