Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $72.40

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

