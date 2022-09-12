Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Target Price at $178.83

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.83.

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.69.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Herc’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

