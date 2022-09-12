Analysts Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT at $12.57

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.75.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
