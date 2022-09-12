Analysts Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT at $12.57

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $23,813,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

