Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $9.06

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $636,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Village Farms International Price Performance
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Village Farms International (VFF)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.