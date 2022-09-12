Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $9.06

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $636,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $227.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.88.

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.