Analysts’ Upgrades for September 12th (ALKS, BCH, BRO, CIA, CMCSA, DHX, EGAN, LODE, LXFR, MAS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 12th:
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
