Analysts’ Upgrades for September 12th (ALKS, BCH, BRO, CIA, CMCSA, DHX, EGAN, LODE, LXFR, MAS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 12th:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

