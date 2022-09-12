Analyzing Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) & Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) and Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Auto Trader Group and Grupo Carso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Trader Group 2 7 2 0 2.00 Grupo Carso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Grupo Carso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Trader Group $591.22 million 11.85 $334.21 million N/A N/A Grupo Carso $5.86 billion 1.44 $527.04 million $0.48 15.63

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Auto Trader Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Grupo Carso pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Trader Group and Grupo Carso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A Grupo Carso 8.98% 10.32% 6.42%

Summary

Auto Trader Group beats Grupo Carso on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telephony, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and offshore platforms and rigs for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office and apartment buildings; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; North America; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

