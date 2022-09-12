Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $47.14 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.14 million and approximately $88.44 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. The official website for Anchor Protocol is app.anchorprotocol.com. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

