Apartment Investment and Management Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Apartment Investment and Management has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE AIV opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

