Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,868 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 1.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.94. 28,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,740. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

