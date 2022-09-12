Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. 11,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,006. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. Appian has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $108.68.

Insider Activity at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Appian by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

