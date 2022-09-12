AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $106.41 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $94.03 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

