Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Archer Aviation traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 19,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,198,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,847,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,593 in the last ninety days. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

