Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

