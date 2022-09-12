Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Bought by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Arconic were worth $129,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. 15,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,041. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

