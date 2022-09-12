Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,205. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

