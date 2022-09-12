Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
