Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ARDC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.