ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Trading 1.2% Higher

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $53.22. 93,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 270,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

